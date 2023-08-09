Osun Osogbo Festival: Hunters group reassures devotees of safety

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service, has reiterated its commitment towards protection of life and property before, during and after the Osun Osogbo festival on Friday.

A statement by the State Chairman of the group, Ahmed Nureni, in Osogbo on Wednesday, said people from the cream of society would be in Osogbo, the Osun State capital to participate in the annual cultural and traditional Osun Osogbo festival, warning people with criminal intents to stay away of the groove or face the book.

Nureni, who commended the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his efforts towards protection of life and property since he assumed the office, said the hunters group in the state would continue to collaborate with the state government and other security agents in tackling any breakdown of law in the state.

Nureni who informed that possession of traditional powers that passed down from older generations was also an advantage hunters have over other security groups that would be deployed to prevent criminal activities in the state, warning hoodlums to stay away of Osun State.

The Osun Hunters Group added “as a group saddled with the security of our forest, we are ready to work with Senator Adeleke’s led administration to secure the state. We have our strategies to do this.

“We will need support of government of the day to achieve maximum security across the state. With government support, we are very sure that criminal activities will end in our forest and in communities across the state.

“We will make sure that criminal elements from neighbouring states do not enter our forest and this we will do working with the police and other security agents.”

The hunters group congratulated the Ataoja of Osogbo land on the celebration of Osun Osogbo festival holding on Friday.