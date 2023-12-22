Osun NUP hails Adeleke over release of N2.9bn gratuity, bonds for pensions

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, has eulogised the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, for the release of another N2.9billion to settle gratuities and bonds for the pensioners under contributory scheme, describing him as a governor with human face.

The union stated this in a statement issued and jointly signed by its chairman and secretary, Prince Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina, respectively.

According to the statement, Governor Adeleke has proved himself as God-sent considering the numerous strides to better the lots of the retirees in the state.

” Governor Adeleke is talk and do governor, he promised to cater for the welfare of the pensioners in the state and he has been trying his best in putting smiles in the faces of the retirees in the state, no wonder he is been confered with the award of “Most Humane Governor” by the joint Labour Movement in the state”

“The pensioners in the state are most grateful to his excellency for all he has been doing to get rids of pains from us, Mr. Governor, we are very happy to have you as our governor in the state this time”

” We also appreciate Mr. Governor for graciously approved N10,000 wages as palliative for the pensioners in the state, to this, we say thank you Mr. Governor” the statement concluded