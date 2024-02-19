Osun NUP counters leaders of 2011/2012 forum, says its priority is members’ welfare

Osun State tate chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has maintained that its priority is to cater for the welfare of the members contrary to the claim of some leaders of 2011/2012 forum.

This was contained in a release jointly issued and signed by the state chairman and secretary, Prince Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina, respectively.

Reacting to the publication credited to the leadership of the 2011/2012 forum, led by Comrade Omoniyi Ilesanmi in which they indicted the state office of not catering for their interest, the state NUP said no section or forum of pensioners have been left out in any welfare packages.

News continues after this Advertisement

The statement read thus: “Attention of the state office of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, Osun State has been drawn to the publication credicted to some leaders of 2011/2012 forum of Pensioners in which they indicted the state office of not catering for their interest.

“In the said media publications, the leadership of 2011/ 2012 were quoted to have said that the state office handled their case with the state government at the industrial court, Akure on the issue of 18,000 minimum wage with levity which resulted to the striking out of the case by the said court.

“The leadership of state office of NUP want to state categorically state that 2011/2012 forum have been taken care of adequately in all ramifications.

“We want to state unequivocally that the said thought of the leadership of the 2011/2012 forum about the attitude of the state office towards their welfare is unjust and can never represent the interest of all the forum members but some selfish individuals.

“Without mincing words, pensioners in Osun State under the supervision of the state office including those in Contributory scheme were all carried along in every welfare programs.

“We urge the general public to discountenance the claimed of some leaders of 2011/2012 in the said publications.”

News continues after this Advertisement