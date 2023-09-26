Sunday Oguntuyi

Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Osun state chapter has called on pensioners in the state to rally support for the government of Ademola Adeleke in his bid to ameliorate the long suffering of the retirees in the state, just as it councelled the proposed protest by the contributory pensioners.

This was contained in a release issued and signed by Prince Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina, the state chairman and secretary of the union, respectively.

The union noted that the abortion of planned rally by the contributory pensioners became imperative considering the giant steps the state government is taking in improving the welfare of the pensioners in the state, adding that, the government have met with the warring factions of the pensioners and their issues have been resolved.

The release read in thus; “In view of the meeting held with the state government representatives, the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners have pleaded with the warring contributory pensioners to let’s embrace dialogue as there’s lot to gain in dialoging than being confrontational”

“It’s in lieu of this that, the state office of the pensioners is appealing to all pensioners in the state to support the present government in its bid to ameliorate the suffering of the pensioners in the state”

“We want to state here that, though, we are aware of the yearnings of the contributory pensioners and we have been in talking terms with the government to ameliorate the long suffering of the pensioners in the state, which the Contributory pensioners and 2011/2012 forum were not exempted’

“In as much as the government owes us duty to pay our dues which we have all laboured for, we still believe in dialogue rather than confrontation”

“We hereby declared that, the planned protest is aborted as we still believe we can resolve the issue with dialogue”

“We want to enjoin the pensioners across the state to let’s give the government time to be able to sort out things in our favour”