By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has directed its members to halt participation in the verification exercise organised by the state government.

This was disclosed by the release issued and signed by the state chairman and secretary, Prince Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina, respectively and made available to newsmen after the state standing committee meeting held at the union secretariat, Kolabalogun, Osogbo.

According to the release, the union, ordered its members to let the status-quo remain as previously announced.

Osun NUP said contrary to the announcement made by the supervisory ministry for the verification exercise, the retirees in the state have nothing to hide nor are frustrating the effort of the government.

It said it is standing on the agreement reached by the committee with the union on how the exercise could be done without jeopardising the deterorating health of the bedridden pensioners.

The Union at the meeting also stated that at the maiden meeting held with the Deputy Governor concerning the exercise, it was clearly stated there that after the verification exercise of the serving workforce, the committee will be set up with the state office of the Pensioners to delibrate on how to do the exercise that would be more conducive.

The union, however, said up till now, no committee was set up nor anyone visit NUP office on the subject matter.

The union requested the government to set up a committee to meet with the state office on how the exercise would be conducted without adding to the problems of the bedridden members.

It also stated that pensioners in the state are government friendly but will not allow anything that can jeopardise the well being of its members, noting that if the committee is set up today, the union will order its members to come out for the exercise.