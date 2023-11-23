Osun NUP Applauds Adeleke for prioritising member's welfare

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has applauded the state governor, Ademola Adeleke for prioritising the welfare of the retirees in the state since assumption of office a year ago.

The union also eulogised Adeleke for appointing members into various boards in the state, describing the step as unprecedented.

This was contained in a release jointly issued and signed by the state chairman and secretary, Prince Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina, respectively.

According to the release, Adeleke’s welfare programs for the aged people in the state in the last one year of his administration has attested to his pragmatic approach in elongating the lifespan of the retirees in the state.

The union described governor Adeleke as the Godsent for the pensioners considering his numerous approach to better the life of the retirees in the state .

The Pensioners in state also appreciated the governor for free enrollment of pensioners in the state to the Osun Health Insurance Scheme, the feat that has never happened in the history of the state.

Osun NUP congratulated the governor on his one year anniversary in office, urging him not to relent in his oars to develop the state better than how he met it.