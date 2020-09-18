By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Chairman of Osun Local Government Service Commission, Elder Tunde Adedeji, has charged media Practitioners in the state to always uphold the principle of objectivity in their reportage.

Elder Adedeji said there was need for journalists to be fair, objective and balanced in their reports in order to promote unity and peace in the society.

He gave the charge while playing host to members of Executives of the state NUJ Correspondent chapel, in his office.

Elder Adedeji stressed that people rely majorly on information disseminated by the media, saying that journalists should do their job judiciously as they are the watchdog of the society.

He is of the opinion that thorough investigation must be carried out before reporting any event, adding that it is necessary for members of the fourth estate of the realm to sharpen their skills regularly.

He, however, implored them to support the present administration in Osun by laying more emphasis on the monumental achievements of Governor Gboyega Oyetola who he said has done tremendously well in terms of infrastructural development. He noted that within a short time in office the administration has been able to traverse all aspects of the State.

In his speech, the Coordinating Director of the agency, Barr. Lekan Babalola said the role of journalists in the Country cannot be over-emphasised because of this, he encouraged them not to relent in contributing their quota to the development of the State and that of the Nation in general.

In his words the Chairman of the Correspondent Chapel of NUJ, Mr Tunji Omofoye noted that the visit is to acquit the Commission with the New Executives of the Union as well as to collaborate with the agency in view of its important role played at the grassroot level.

Elder Adedeji promised to always support the Union whenever the need arises.