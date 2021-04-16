By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The newly elected executives of Osun state chapter of Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Thursday visited the ancestral home of Yoruba land, Ile-Ife to familiarise with Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi.

The visit, according to the chairman of the state IPAC, Mr. Adebayo Simeon Adewale, was to solicit the paramount ruler’s support in building new and solid political structures in the state.

Adewale also said one of the body’s cardinal programme is to begin full engagement of youth in proactive and productive political matters.

The group noted that having noticed the stride of the monarch in the area of youth development which is interdem with its plans, it found it necessary to pay homage to the monarch for royal blessings.

The chairman said Osun IPAC believes so much in the legacy of consistency and perseverance, hence giving the people of the state assurance of smooth political atmosphere.

The group applauded the Ooni for his passion towards youth development, saying the zeal of the monarch to develop the nation is second to none.

Responding, the Ooni thanked the group for the honor bestowed on him, promising to do all within his reach to support the group in its bid to reposition political structures in the state.

The monarch prayed for the success of the tenure of the present executive, and pledged to honour their invitation for the Security Summit.