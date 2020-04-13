By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Disagreements have ensued within the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun state over last week’s distribution of relief materials to cushion the effect of Coronavirus lock down in the state.

Following the distribution, IPAC had in a statement signed by Pastor Popoola Olatunji and Mr. Femi Adesuyi, criticised the government for allegedly sharing the relief materials, specifically rice, to only members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

But their position has been denounced by the state’s Committee Interim Chairman and Secretary, Alhaji Adelakin Ajao and Afolabi Abiodun, who in a statement on Monday, noted that Popoola Olatunji and Femi Adesuyi are former executives who, according to them, have no right to issue a statement on its behalf.

The duo in the statement argued that Olatunji and Adesuyi could not issue a statement on behalf of a council whose members are drawn from various political parties, including the ADC, AA, PRP, NNPP, SDP, APC, ACCORD and YPP.

Ajao particularly condemned the statement of his colleagues, noting that it was detrimental to cordial relationship between Osun IPAC and the state government led by Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

He thus commended the effort of the state government in trying to “alleviate the sufferings of the entire populace of the state,” while calling the residents of the state to support the government by adhering strictly to all the directives issued in bid to combat the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Ajao who reposed confidence in the administration of Oyetola said the people of the state should be expecting more dividends of democracy as, according to him, the government means well for the state.

The Interim committee of IPAC gave kudos to the governor over the palliative distributed to residents, adding that, he should be unconcerned about the ‘unconstructive criticism of the former chairman of the body.’