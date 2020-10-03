By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State government says it will do everything possible to ensure that more revenue accrues to the state without heaping more burdens on the state’s populace.

Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji stated this during a meeting with officials of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) who were in the state on two day sensitization tour.

Speaking further, the Commissioner said the state government is ready to collaborate maximally with any positive minded agencies of government, private organisations, and individuals to ensure that more revenue accrues to it without unnecessarily putting hardship on the people.

According to the finance expert, “Revenue in today’s economy has become so scarce that all efforts should be made to source for it anywhere, and everywhere. However, in doing this, we recognise the current economic challenges facing the majority of our people; production is low across the board amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Therefore, the State Government of Osun, under the leadership of Mr Gboyega Oyetola, has made it a duty to collaborate maximally with any positive minded agencies of government, private organisations, and individuals to ensure that more revenue accrues to it without unnecessarily heaping more burdens on its populace”. He stated.

Oyebamiji who also appealed for more federal attention to the state said, “RMFAC is a commission designed by law to especially ensure orderliness in the operation and management of the nation’s fiscal federalism. I will therefore enjoin you to assist our state in the most positive ways.

“We desire more from the federation because we believe we deserve more. We would also be happy to hear from you on how best we can ensure more fiscal efficiency and increase in our revenue.