Osun: Gov Adeleke Unveils 100bn Infrastructural Development Plans

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, says his administration plans to construct five flyovers to ease traffic across the state within the space of next one year.

Governor Adeleke also said 45 roads across the 30 Local Government Areas in the state have been selected for construction in the N100 billion infrastructure development plan for the state.

Adeleke who said the initiative was long overdue posited that sound infrastructure is a condition for economic growth and development.

Speaking at the unveiling of the infrastructural development plan held at the Exco-lounge of the governor’s office, Osogbo, Sen. Adeleke noted that the move was to address the huge infrastructure deficit in the state.

According to him, the N100bn would be used to boost road infrastructure, health, education and other critical sectors.

Other projects listed, include the rehabilitation of 345 health centres in the 332 Wards of Osun State, phase two of portable water provision in 332 wards of Osun State, and phase two of the rehabilitation of 31 schools in the 30 mother local governments of Osun State.

The governor who warned hoodlums against extorting money from contractors that would handle the projects, also said “We are getting set to key into infra financing opportunities as long as it will not add to the financial burden of the state.

“Very importantly, our administration is ensuring localisation in the implementation process. Local content in terms of sourcing of materials and workforce are key to transfer skills and economically empower our people.”

He stressd further: “Our administration is using this gathering to prove to the world that a new Osun is possible. The main purpose is therefore to unveil a Multi-Billion Infrastructure plan to address the huge deficit the state is experiencing.

“Sound infrastructure is a condition for economic growth and development. The difference between a growing economy and a dormant one has to do with how developed the state infrastructure is.”

The government expressed confidence that the target projects when executed would turn the State around to an investment destination.

He assured the people of the State that the government would not borrow to finance the projects as it was not willing to add to the debt burden of the State.

“Our administration is building the confidence of the investing public. Osun State is ready and open for business. By investing so much in infrastructure upgrades, we are laying the foundation for effective public-private partnerships. We are getting set to key into infra-financing opportunities as long as it will not add to the financial burden of the state.

“Let me declare here that the infra plan I am about to unveil is purely state-sponsored without any loan from financial institutions. I must also add that we are hitting the ground running immediately after this launch. We are complying with all procurement laws and due process,” Adeleke said.