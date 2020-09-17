By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has harped on attitudinal change of motorists while behind the wheels to avoid crashes during the ember months.

The ember months include September, October, November and December and they are characterised by increased vehicular movements due to associated activities before, during and after the Yuletide.

Osun Sector Commander of the corp, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to her, it was high time all motorists to had a change of attitude to road safety in order to reduce auto crashes.

Itemising some of the activities which the sector as part of its efforts to avert road accidents, the Sector Commander said all their personnels have been educated and well prepared for the ember months activities

She further said that the sector was planning to have motor park rallies adding that the sector was still working on the modalities with which the rallies would be done because of Covid-19.

She hinted that the Prompt Rescue Operation Unit and the Zebras will be available for rescue in case of any accidents adding that the corps will make sure all obstructions are cleared to ensure easy flow of vehicular movement on the road during the season.

“Road safety is everybody’s business. It is a serious business. Road safety has direct impact on our health, economy and our social well-being,” she said.

“So, as the ember months are here, the motorists and other road users are advised to take road traffic tips seriously as they travel.

“These are some of the ember months activities to avert road accident;

Synergy with stakeholders, Interventions, Aggressive public enlightenment, Intensify patrol operations, Consistent media campaign and Traffic control.

“Motor park rallies, Increased regular and Special Marshals presence, Prompt Rescue Operations, Cleaning of obstructions with the use of tow truck. All the personnel have been educated and well prepared for the Ember months activities and Ember months flag-off campaign (creating awareness ).”

She called on drivers to ensure that their vehicles are in good driving conditions before embarking on journeys.

“Drivers should go by the regulation of traffic rules which would help them reach their destination without any difficulty,” she said.

On the menace of extortion allegedly perpetrated by some road safety officers in the country, Ibrahim said any officer found wanting would be decisively dealt with.

She however warned motorists not to give bribe to any officer saying whoever that demand money from them should be reported in their office .

She said : “FRSC has not been tolerant for staff collecting bribe from the motorists; we don’t do that! it’s not done. it’s not accepted and corps would not accept it. We always enlighten our officers since I have been here, I have been talking to them every morning. It must be done by 6am every morning.

“Recently the corps has dismissed some officers who have been found wanting is in the paper, so there is no one that is in this uniform that does not know the implications of the of bribe.

“I want to appeal to the people not to give bribe because if you are giving that meant you too are part of it, if somebody asks you to show your driver’s license, just show the person , don’t give anybody any money.

“And in FRSC, you can see that our names and numbers are boldly written , it’s not hidden, they put name and they put number so I assure you any cases of extortion would be decisively deal with.

She further advised all road users to abide by the road signs and regulations.