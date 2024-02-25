Connect with us

Osun CoS, Akinleye condoles Dupe Saani Over husband's death
Climate change: Abia govt gives health advisory amid prevailing heatwaves

Pro-Tinubu youths protest against NLC’s planned protests

Gbajabiamila bags Gaming Hall of Fame award, says lottery bringing huge revenue for Nigeria

IGP orders arrest of police officers for extorting N30m from citizen

EFCC, JTF arrest 115 BDC operators, recover N110m, $8,368 in Enugu

Sunday Igboho returns to Nigeria

Tinubu appoints Kemi Nandap to replace Wura-Ola Adepoju as Immigration CG

Tinubu to sign executive orders to bring down costs of drugs

Continue prioritizing citizens' welfare, Osun NUP urges Adeleke

44 mins ago

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to Osun state governor, has condoled with the family of Yeyeluwa Modupe Adeleke Sanni over the death of her loving husband, Alhaji Aderemi Saani, saying he received the news with rude shock.

Akinleye in a condolence message on Sunday said he was grieved over the loss of a gentle patriarch.

He described late Alhaji Sanni has a courageous man whose humility cannot be quantified.

He alluded to his portrayed simplicity and humility in his dispositions to mankind, adding that, Late Alhaji Sanni is loved for being a cheerful father figure who contributed immensely to humanity, and touched countless of lives during his lifetime.

“Alhaji Aderemi Sanni’s death is so painful, he bid the earth farewell at the time his role was needed most. He was such a kindhearted man whose intention always was to put smiles on the faces of the people; a rare gem has gone home, He will be greatly missed.

“You were a wonderful man who was a solid support system to our own Yeye Dupe Adeleke Sanni. Your exemplary lifestyle is worthy of emulation and you shall be missed and greatly remembered,” Akinleye added.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grant the late Alhaji Sanni eternal rest, illuminate his grave and grant him Aljanah Fridaous.

