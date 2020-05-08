By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Residents of Ako community, Ikire in Irewole local government area of Osun state has expressed appreciation to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji for helping to restore electricity to the area after years of darkness.

Speaking on behalf of the community, one of their leaders, Pastor Raphael Oyewole, said the entire community never had any hope of electricity until the governor through the commissioner came to their aid by purchasing a brand new transformer for them.

While commending Oyebamiji for his magnanimity, the community leader said the commissioner had during the commissioning of Agbora mosque by Governor Oyetola promised to get whatever is due to Irewole, saying the electricity supply is a matter of promise fulfilled.

He prayed on behalf of the entire community that God should continue to show mercy to the administration of Gboyega Oyetola and the Oyebamiji family the way they have shown mercy to Ako community.

According to the community leader, “We thank our kind hearted Commissioner for Finance in Osun, he has displayed love for his people on several occasions and he is still in the act of showing love and affection to people around him and especially his local government.

“They bought us a brand new transformer, we thank him profoundly for helping us to have electricity back in our community through the Governor, we are happy. Our wives and children are very happy right now and they are praying for him and his entire family.

“You will recall that when Balogun Bola Oyebamiji brought the Governor to Ikire for the commissioning of Agbora mosque, he said it then that whetever we need from Mr Governor he would help us to get. Bola is keeping to his promises and we are grateful for that, God will continue to help the administration of Gboyega Oyetola and bless Oyebamiji.

“Bola Oyebamiji is a good man, we are happy to have him, we can’t fully express how happy we are, we thank him profoundly,” he said.