Osun Communal Clash: Ifon/ Ilobu Sign Peace Agreement

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

To allow peace and order to reign, the two warring communities of Ifon and Ilobu have signed a peace agreement with the Osun state government to sheath their swords with immediate effect.

While welcoming the development as a good omen towards a near lasting peace in the two communities, Osun state government, however, reaffirmed its earlier stand that the 24 hour curfew put in place subsists.

It would be recall that for the past few days, the two hitherto peace-loving communities of Ifon and Ilobu had been embroiled in a communal conflict that had led to the wanton destruction of lives and properties, which informed the decision and subsequent directive by the Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke to impose a 24 hour curfew in the two communities .

Announcing the truce reached by the two communities on Friday night, Osun state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, on behalf the Executive Governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke stated as follows:

1. That Ifon and Ilobu Communities of Orolu and Irepodun local governments respectively have agreed to sheath their swords with immediate effect following a signed Peace Agreement to stop the communal clashes.

2. That notwithstanding this cheering development, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke,the Executive Governor of Osun state in his capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state directs that the 24-hour Curfew earlier imposed in Orolu and Irepodun local governments housing Ifon and Ilobu communities be continued until further notice.

3.That the Peace pact agreement was arrived at during a stakeholders meeting held Friday night, between Osun state government and the leaders of the two warring communities.

4.That Osun state government delegation to the peace agreement was led by the state Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi alongside the Secretary to the State Government ,Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, and other top government officials .

5. That Otun Olobu, Chief Jimoh Waliyu, the Esa of Ifon, Chief Babatunde Oyetunji and the representative of the third community of Olokanla, Mr Bashiru Azeez , with two other representatives from each of the community, signed the peace agreement on behalf of their communities.

6.That Governor Ademola Adeleke commended the resolve by the warring communities in putting pen on paper to say *No To War* and *Yes To Peace* in Ifon,Ilobu and Olokanla communities.

7.That with the peace agreement reached, the 24-hour curfew should continue till a total restoration of peace, law and order in the communities, must have been seen to have returned totally.

8.That anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or saying anything contrary to the peace agreement would be prosecuted in line with the dictate of the law accordingly.

9.That strict restriction of both human and vehicular movements in the affected areas and communities subsists, until otherwise directed by His Excellency, the state Governor and the Chief Security Officer of Osun state.

10. That officers of the Joint Security Task Force comprising the Nigerian Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and other security agents, as directed by His Excellency, are to remain on the 24 hour surveillance of the two communities with a view to ensuring a lasting peace.

11.That as a government, the present administration will not stop at doing anything as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to protect the lives and properties of the people of Orolu and Irepodun local governments and by extension, Osun state in general.

12.That Osun state government appreciates the leadership of Ifon and Ilobu communities as well as Olokanla for the signing of the peace agreement .

13.That ,Osun state government, for the umpteenth time commiserates with the families of victims of the communal clashes, who lost their lives in the wake of the recent crisis.