Osun Assembly passes N274bn 2024 appropriation bill

The Osun State House of Assembly on Thursday approved the N273,908,997,410 appropriation bill for the 2024 fiscal year in the State.

The motion for the Bill to be read for the third time, which signal the Approval of the House, was moved by the Majority Leader Hon. Babajide Kofoworola who is also a member of the Finance and Appropriation Committee.

The passage of the bill came after the presentation of a report by the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Olumide Fatunmise at the plenary on Wednesday, 20th December, 2023.

The final copy of the Bill will be produced and forwarded to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke for his assent.