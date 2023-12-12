Osun Assembly passes bill extending retirement age of court registrars

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly during plenary on Tuesday passed a bill for a law to increase the retirement age of the State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal Registrars, Secretary to the State Judicial Service Commission, State Counsel in the State Ministry of Justice, State Magistrates and District Customary Court Presidents.

The Bill has now increased the retirement age of any person (s) appointed in the Osun State as Customary Court of Appeal Registrars, Secretary to the State Judicial Service Commission, State Counsel in the State Ministry of Justice, State Magistrates and District Customary Court Presidents to 65 years.

The Bill also stated that 35 years in Service at retirement age also stands. Whichever comes first is applicable.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun noted that the final copy of the bill would be produced and forwarded to the Executive Governor, Sen. Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke for his assent.