By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has dismissed media report that listed the state among those that were yet to implement the new national minimum wage.

A statement by the State Chairman of NLC, Jacob Adekomi, described the report as malicious and misleading, stressing that there was no time during the Central Working Committee and National Executive Council meeting of the NLC held in Abuja between 17 and 18 of February, that Osun was mentioned among states that were yet to implement the minimum wage.

According to the NLC Chairman, it is glaring that Osun State is among the few states in the Federation that have implemented the new minimum wage.

“The media report is not only malicious but misleading because the State Council of NLC duly represented in the Meeting and there was no time that States that had not started implementing Minimum Wage was mentioned. This is verifiable through the Comminique released at the end of the NEC- in Session,” he said.

“Therefore, the reports should be discarded and thrown into the dustbin because it does not emanated from the National Headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress.”

Adekomi said workers in Osun appreciate Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for approving the implementation of the new minimum wage and annual salary increment for them.

“The State has moved beyond the issue of Minimum Wage for now and we are awaiting other largesses promised the workers via the agreements signed between the Government and Joint Labour Force in the State.

“We shall continue to appreciate all the good workers in the State for their support, perseverance and commitment during the time past,” he added.

It will be recalled that Governor Oyetola in October, 2020 approved the payment of minimum wage to civil servants in the state beginning from November 1, 2020.

He also lifted the embargo on annual salary increment, promotion and conversion, which he said, was in fulfillment of his administration’s pledge to give the welfare of workers the deserved attention.