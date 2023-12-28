Osun ALGON Secretary, Afolabi hails association chair, Awotunde on birthday

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The state secretary of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, Osun state chapter, Hon. Lukman Afolabi has hailed the state Chairman of the association, Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Afolabi in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed on behalf of other members of the association, described the Ifelodun local government boss as a charismatic leader whose intellectual prowess cannot be quantified.

The association ascribed the development at the grassroots level of the present administration in the state to the quality of the local government chairman under Awotunde’s style of leadership, describing him as a man of integrity and honour.

” Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde is a man with larger heart. He cherishes human development and he is a lover of progress.

“We are proud to associate with you on the occasion of your birthday anniversary. Your leadership qualities are second to none, on this day of yours, I pray for more knowledge, understanding and enablement to do exploits in the task ahead sir. Congratulations to you sir.”