By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Osun state chapter has organised a football competition to commemorate one year anniversary of governor Ademola Adeleke.

The association stated this in a release jointly signed by its chairman and secretary, Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde and Hon. Lukman Afolabi, respectively.

According to the release, the football competition was organised to appreciate the good governance in the state in the last one year of Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

The release stated that the final football match will hold on Wednesday, 20th December, 2023 at Osogbo city stadium, Osogbo by 3pm.

Osun ALGON however urged the invited guest to be on their seat not later than 2.30pm.