Osun ALGON celebrates CoS Akinleye, Alh. Sanni Aderemi on their birthdays

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State chapter of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), has congratulated the Chief of Staff to Osun state governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye and the husband of Yeye Dupe Adeleke Danni, Alhaji Sanni Aderemi on the birthday anniversaries.

This was contained in a release jointly issued and signed by the state chairman and secretary, Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde and Hon. Lukman Afolabi, respectively.

Osun ALGON described the duo as men of impeccable character whose impact in political landscape of the present PDP led administration cannot be quantified.

The local government chairmen acknowledged the intellectual prowess of the state Chief of Staff, Alhaji Akinleye in serving as the brain box for the state, noting that the state is so lucky to have a versatile man like him as the chief of staff.

The association lauded the creativity of the CoS which it said, has led to series of developmental strides of the present administration.

While acknowledging the role played by Alhaji Sanni Aderemi in 2022 governorship election which had yeilded to victory, Osun ALGON described him as a steadfast and dedicated politician of note.

It added that his fatherly role and been accessible any time needed contributed tremendously to the victory recorded in the last poll in the state.

Osun ALGON prayed for God’s guidance for the duo on their birthday and wished them many happy returns.