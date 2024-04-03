Osun: Adeleke’s transformation programmes will earn him second term – Oyewumi

The Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator ‘Lere Oyewumi on Tuesday, said the transformation agenda Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke will earn him a second term, arguing that he’s the state’s best man for the forthcoming 2026 gubernatorial election.

Oyewumi who is representing Osun West Senatorial District at the upper chamber made this declaration while speaking on a television programme.

He said Governor Adeleke has done well in office, noting that he has transformed the entire state.

He argued that nobody changes a winning horse, as according to him, Governor Adeleke remains the best candidate for the job again.

Senator Oyewumi who debunked the insinuation making the round that he was working towards throwing his hat in the ring for the 2026 Osun Governorship race against Governor Adeleke, said there was no iota of truth in the rumour as it was a baseless information.

According to Senator Oyewumi, “you see, you don’t change a winning team, we are one family under one umbrella, Governor Adeleke remains our Osun Governor as he is performing excellently and wonderfully well as we can all see. I align with him completely as he is my leader and I give him full support. I will never contest Governorship election against him, I don’t even have it in plan.

“The people that are behind such a rumour are the enemies of progress saying what they like. Listen please, why will I be working against the people’s governor who is working assiduously towards the betterment and upliftment of the entire citizens of the state? It’s not done, my friend.

“Governor Adeleke is workers and pensioners friendly as he doesn’t take their issues with levity. He gives priority to them by paying their salary and pension whenever it is due. Mr Governor is also paying palliative to both groups.

“His effort in promoting the artisans, aged, people with special need, widows, rural women, market men and women, farmers, youths among others cannot be over emphasised, while there are many empowerment programmes to alleviate the people’s suffering.

“So what will push someone like me to call for removal of Governor Adeleke in office? Am not the type of person o and so far so good, I am contented”.

