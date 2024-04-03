Connect with us

Politics

Osun: Adeleke's transformation programmes will earn him second term - Oyewumi
Advertisement

Politics

Niger Delta Ministry concludes inspection of NDDC projects in Abia

Politics

Bassirou Faye takes office as president of Senegal

Politics

Use of N10trn to service unproductive debts dangerous - Peter Obi

Politics

Judith Suminwa appointed DRC's first female prime minister

Politics

Strategic Appointments: President Tinubu surpasses Buhari, Jonathan in ethnic loyalty

Politics

N/Assembly may clash with The Patriots over constitutional future

Politics

Easter: No sacrifice too big to improve lives of Abians - Otti

Politics

Easter: Christ's victory over death inspires Hope of a New Nigeria - Peter Obi

Politics

Easter: Value love, sacrifice of Jesus Christ, Adeleke urges Christians

Politics

Osun: Adeleke’s transformation programmes will earn him second term – Oyewumi

Published

2 hours ago

on

Osun: Adeleke transformation agenda will earn him second term - Oyewumi

The Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator ‘Lere Oyewumi on Tuesday, said the transformation agenda Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke will earn him a second term, arguing that he’s the state’s best man for the forthcoming 2026 gubernatorial election.

Oyewumi who is representing Osun West Senatorial District at the upper chamber made this declaration while speaking on a television programme.

He said Governor Adeleke has done well in office, noting that he has transformed the entire state.

News continues after this Advertisement

He argued that nobody changes a winning horse, as according to him, Governor Adeleke remains the best candidate for the job again.

Senator Oyewumi who debunked the insinuation making the round that he was working towards throwing his hat in the ring for the 2026 Osun Governorship race against Governor Adeleke, said there was no iota of truth in the rumour as it was a baseless information.

According to Senator Oyewumi, “you see, you don’t change a winning team, we are one family under one umbrella, Governor Adeleke remains our Osun Governor as he is performing excellently and wonderfully well as we can all see. I align with him completely as he is my leader and I give him full support. I will never contest Governorship election against him, I don’t even have it in plan.

“The people that are behind such a rumour are the enemies of progress saying what they like. Listen please, why will I be working against the people’s governor who is working assiduously towards the betterment and upliftment of the entire citizens of the state? It’s not done, my friend.

“Governor Adeleke is workers and pensioners friendly as he doesn’t take their issues with levity. He gives priority to them by paying their salary and pension whenever it is due. Mr Governor is also paying palliative to both groups.

“His effort in promoting the artisans, aged, people with special need, widows, rural women, market men and women, farmers, youths among others cannot be over emphasised, while there are many empowerment programmes to alleviate the people’s suffering.

“So what will push someone like me to call for removal of Governor Adeleke in office? Am not the type of person o and so far so good, I am contented”.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (198) #Boko Haram (130) #UBA (160) Access bank (209) Ademola Adeleke (234) Alex Otti (372) Atiku Abubakar (260) Babajide Sanwo-olu (154) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (647) Buhari (144) CBN (486) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (126) Dapo Abiodun (119) dollar (137) EFCC (125) Fidelity Bank (89) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (109) Gboyega Oyetola (328) Godwin Emefiele (240) GTBank (180) INEC (97) Investors (80) IPOB (118) Labour Party (131) Muhammadu Buhari (228) naira (161) NGX (117) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (134) NNPC (170) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (216) Olusegun Obasanjo (105) Osun State (140) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (475) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (220)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement