Osun: Adeleke to declare ALGON's 3-day retreat open

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke will today, Tuesday, 4th October, 2023 declare 3-day retreat for the caretaker chairpersons of all the local government and local council development areas open.

This was contained in a release jointly issued and signed by the state ALGON Chairman, Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde and Secretary, Hon. Lukman Afolabi respectively.

According to the release, the retreat is to acquaint the chairpersons of the local councils on how to spread the dividends of democracy at the grassroots level.

The retreat which will hold at Laim Hotel along ring road Osogbo will feature series of resource persons that will do justice to series of topical issues as it relate with local government administration.

The release welcome participants to the retreat and enjoined them to be on seat by 9am today for registration and other necessary arrangements