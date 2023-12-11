By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Sunday Bisi has declared that the governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, will be arriving the country this week after a month vacation outside the country.

This comes amidst the controversies surrounding the whereabouts of the Osun governor.

It would be recalled that Governor Adeleke recently embarked on his first vacation since assuming the governorship of the state a year ago.

The Governor’s vacation was publicly announced by his spokesperson, who reiterated that the vacation is a working one during which he will rest and also meet partners for the development of Osun State.

Confirming the governor’s impending arrival, Hon Bisi who was speaking on a popular radio program in Osogbo on Monday, said the governor is hale and hearty, and is prepared to further lead the team for the continuous development of Osun State.

“Mr Governor has used the one month vacation to relax, to reenergize, refresh, and recharge as he starts his second year in office. You remember the Governor granted an interview on both radio and newspapers to mark his one year in office, and I can tell you our Governor has no health challenges. It is not a crime to take a vacation after working so hard for 12 good months,” he said.

“Even while on vacation, the Governor was coordinating his team. He launched the implementation of the Multi-billion Infra Plan project. Everybody can see the ongoing work at Oke-fia – Lameco Junction. Our Governor is even working while on vacation.

“As soon as the Governor arrives this week, Osun should be prepared for more delivery of dividends of democracy and good governance. Osun APC is just chasing shadows. The Adeleke governorship is the best for the state.”