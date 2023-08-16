Osun: Adeleke launches 2nd phase of Imole Free Medical Outreach

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday reaffirmed his administration resolve to deliver quantitative health care to the people of the state.

The governor stated this during the launching of the second phase of Imole free medical outreach at general hospital, Ilesa.

Adeleke who noted that, healthy nation is wealthy nation assured the people of the state of continual investment on health care to improve the health status of the people in the state.

Speaking on the Imole medical outreach, the governor noted that, the first phase of the outreach which was held between February and April 2023 catered for about twenty two thousand (22,000) citizens of our State stating from free eye surgical to other medical cares, adding that the second phase will cater for more.

“The Government has provided adequate medications for this exercise and shall provide reading glasses for those that may require them”

“The current outreach program will take place in six centers with two (2) from each Senatorial district. We believe this will in no small measure reduce the current economic burden our people have had to bear.”

“I want to use this medium to thank all our party faithfuls for their presence and seek the continuous support of all Osun citizens. Our commitment remains with you” he added