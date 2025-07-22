Osun: Adeleke flags off second phase of Olorunda/Ila Odo/Kwara boundary road, begins 32km Ila township project

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday flagged off the dualisation of the 32km Ila Township Road as well as the second phase of the Osogbo–Ikirun–Ila Odo–Kwara State boundary road.

Speaking at the ceremony in Ila Orangun, Governor Adeleke reassured residents that no project initiated by his administration would be abandoned, emphasising his commitment to delivering mega infrastructure projects across the state.

“I am glad that we are here today to flag off the dualisation of the Ila Township Road project despite the lingering uncertainties in the nation. I have vowed to my God and the good people of Osun that I am committed to serving them, and I will never be distracted from my vow,” Adeleke said.

“While the first phase of our infrastructure projects is ongoing, we are commencing the dualisation of the first phase of the 3.5km stretch of the Ila Township Road. This project will be delivered within 10 months, by the grace of God.”

The governor further revealed that his administration had approved the rehabilitation of the Ila–Ora–Oke Ila Road, as part of efforts to open up Osun State through improved road networks.

“We are determined, and we are pushing ahead with the mega projects. I assure the public that our administration will not leave any project uncompleted,” he added.

Addressing residents in Ikirun, Adeleke stressed the strategic importance of the Osogbo–Ikirun–Inisha–Okuku–Ijabe–Ila Odo road, which links Osun to neighbouring Kwara State.

“The completion of the dualisation of this 39km road is a top priority for this administration, and by the grace of God, we are committed to delivering it,” he stated.

“The second phase, which we are flagging off today, is almost the same length as what was completed in 12 years. By God’s grace, we intend to deliver this project within 12 months.”