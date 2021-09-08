By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday, joined by his wife and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including the Deputy Governor, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh, former deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Senate’s spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Bashiru and the party chairman, Gboyega Famodun to welcome the former House of Assembly memeber and two term chairman of Ifedayo local government, Hon. Funmilayo Olasehinde Mustapha alongside hundreds of defectors from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to APC.

Hon. Olasehinde was also the former Special Adviser on Strategy and Planning to former governor of the state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The defectors were her supporters from the Ila Federal Constituency, comprising Ila, Boluwaduro and Ifedayo and other seven councils in the state.

Governor Oyetola while receiving the defectors said they took the right decision by joining the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state, especially at this very crucial time.

The governor who welcomed them with all excitement, urged them to still convince others to come to the progressives fold, adding that the room of the party is widely open for the calibre of people like them.

He used the occasion to assure the people of the state of more dividends of democracy, noting that the developmental agenda embarked upon by his administration will cut across all the nooks and crannies of the state in no distant time.

While speaking, Hon. Mustapha noted that she left PDP because of its protracted crisis.

She noted that a party that could not fix its challenges can certainly not fix that of the state, adding that Oyetola’s achievements in just three years despite the financial challenges were worthy of emulation.

Olasehinde urged the people of the state to continued rallying support for Oyetola’s government in his bid to take the state to an enviable height.