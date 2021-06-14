By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A sociopolitical group in Osun APC, Opomulero, has said its mandate is to keep the flag of the party in the state flying high.

The group said this while paying courtesy visit to the former Governor of Osun State and Interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Adebisi Akande in his Ila Orangun country home on Sunday.

According to the chairman of the group, Rt Hon. Adewale Afolabi, the visit to the erstwhile governor of the state is to thank him for the continuous fatherly role he has been playing and for making his doors open to the group at all times.

Afolabi said the visit was not the first time the team was visiting to ask for counsel and guidance on some knotty issues and they have never been denied of such elderly guide.

Going down memory lane, he said since the formation of the group in 2002, they have been actively involved in party activities and administration, governance and leadership assignment. He said the membership of the group covers all the local governments in the state.

In his response, Chief Adebisi Akande commended members of the team for rising up to be counted in the effort to strengthen and reposition the APC in Osun State.

Chief Akande said nobody can see the composition of this group and toy with them because you are people that have attained leadership position one way or the other in the past and surely wield influence on decision making in your various constituencies.

Chief Akande enjoined all the members to rise up and support the ongoing move to embrace people who want to join the party and also work on improving the fortune of the party in the forthcoming election to secure a second term for Governor Gboyega Oyetola and continuity of progressive ideals in the state.

He said he was happy to hear that members of the group have visited the Governor and the State Party Chairman, while imploring them not to hesitate in meeting all those that believe in the progressive norm of party first above self.

“The only way to project and protect the interest of our party is to go back home to our various constituencies and work for it’s unity and victory in all future elections,” Akande said.

He pledged his readiness to create time at intervals to meet members of Opomulero Osun for brief or feedback report on how far they have carried out the assignment entrusted to them.

In the team that visited Chief Adebisi Akande are RH Adewale Afolabi, Hon. Barr Adeyinka Ajayi, Hon. Abiodun Awolola, Hon Akintunde Adegboye, Hon. Goke Awotunde, Elder Tunde Adedeji, Alh. Semiu Ayofe and Oluomo Sunday Akere.