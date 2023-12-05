Osimhen wins Footballer of the Year award in Italy

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been named the Italian Footballers’ Association Footballer of the Year for his performance with Napoli last season.

The award ceremony held on Monday night, also had other accolades, including the team of the year, coach of the year, club of the year, and goal of the season.

Osimhen’s 26 goals were instrumental in helping the Partenopei win their first Scudde in 33 years.

The Nigerian was also included in the Serie team of the year alongside Mike Maignan, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kim Min-jae, Andrea Bastoni, Theo Hernández, Stanislav Lobotka, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Nicolo Barella, Rafael Leão, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Despite a tougher start to the 2023-24 campaign and recent struggles with injury, Osimhen has continued his impressive goals-per-game ratio, with six from 10 after the 14 games.