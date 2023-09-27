Osimhen may take legal action against Napoli over mocking videos — Agent

Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen could take a legal action against his club Napoli over a video mocking him on the club’s official TikTok page, his agent, Roberto Calenda, has said.

Calenda, in a statement issued on Tuesday night said the video, which has now been deleted, was unacceptable as it has caused serious damage to Osimhen.

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor,” Calenda stated.

Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis, was under investigation for false accounting in the deal that brought the Nigerian international to the Serie A champions in 2020, according to several sources in Italy.

Osimhen moved to Estadio Diego Armando Maradona from Ligue 1 club, Lille for €71.2 million three years ago.

About €20.1 million of the transfer fee was in exchange for four players, who moved to Lille as part of the deal.

The suspicion is that the players’ wages were overvalued in order to inflate capital gains.

Italy’s Financial Police, Guardia Di Finanza, has already gathered documents concerning the deal.

Napoli were cleared of allegations in a sporting trial concerning inflated capital gains in April 2022.