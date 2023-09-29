John Enoh, Nigeria’s minister of sports development, says the federal government is employing diplomatic avenues with Italy over the row between Victor Osimhen and his club, SSC Napoli.

The minister made the disclosure in a series of posts on his official X account on Thursday.

Osimhen’s relationship with the Serie A champions frayed after video mocking him was posted via the club’s Tik-tok platform.

The Italian champions posted the video on the social media site which made a joke of Osimhen missing a penalty in Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Bologna, with an odd, sped-up voice dubbed over the top.

Roberto Calenda, Osimhen’s agent, threatened a lawsuit against the club. He added that the clip could “cause very serious damage to the player”.

Osimhen also deleted posts and photos related to the Italian Serie A champions on his Instagram page.

Speaking on the development, the minister said he is “saddened” by the row between Napoli and Osimhen.

Enoh said he alongside Yusuf Tuggar, minister of foreign affairs, and Mfawa Abam, Nigeria’s ambassador to Italy, are making efforts to reach the Italian government “for a more proper approach to looking into the matter as it is.

“Over the past weekend, the news coming out of Napoli concerning Super Eagles player -Victor Osimhen saddened me greatly,” the post reads.

“My office is trying to reach Victor Osimhen directly as well to understand first-hand the issues. We are committed to establishing the facts of the matter.

“Meanwhile, I am in touch with the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar and the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Italy, Ambassador Mfawa Abam. Together, we are employing Diplomatic avenues with Italy for a more proper approach to looking into the matter as it is. Under the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are committed to ensuring our sportsmen and women are accorded the respect they deserve and are not exposed to any injustice.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Napoli issued a statement stating that the TikTok videos were “never intended to offend or make fun” of Osimhen.

The club stopped short of apologising to the Nigeria international on Thursday as they addressed the matter.

“To avoid any potential exploitation of the matter, Napoli would like to explicitly state that the club never intended to offend or make fun of Victor Osimhen, who is an asset to the club,” read a statement on the team’s official website.

“Over the course of the summer Napoli rejected all offers to sign the striker firm proof of the clubs appreciation of him.

“On social media, and TikTok particularly, expressive language is used in a light-hearted and playful manner. In this case involving Victor there was no intention of mockery or derision.

“If Victor was in any way offended, this was not at all in the club’s intentions.”

Napoli boss Rudi Garcia also insists Osimhen is committed to the club although reports suggest he could be considering his future.

Osimhen has a deal at Napoli until 2025 and there is said to be interest from Saudi Arabia.

“I can assure you that Victor loves this jersey,” Garcia said after Wednesday’s win over Udinese, in which Osimhen scored but refused to celebrate. “He is invested 100 per cent in our project.

“I have a very good relationship with Victor. I am happy for him because he scored tonight.

“Over the last two days there was a bit of trouble with some clumsy behaviour. Nobody wanted to be hurtful, not the TikTok with the video of Victor, nor Victor by taking his photographs down on social media.

“Nobody intended to hurt anyone, these are instinctive reactions and are understandable. It is his social media account, he can do what he wants with it.

“After the match in Bologna, we were all frustrated, angry, Victor in particular, because he missed the penalty. On the sporting aspect and on other levels, especially on TikTok, there have been a lot of things to manage in recent days.”