OSCE Ila hails Adeleke for appointing staff as college acting bursar

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Staff of Osun State College of Education, Ila Orangun have applauded Governor Ademola Adeleke for appointing Mr. Akintunde Ojo, their colleague as the acting bursar.

The college staff who could not hide their joy, said the appointment would be the first time that the staff of the institution would be appointed to such position.

In an appreciation letter to the governor duly signed by all three nion leaders, Akinpelumi Ojukurolola, COEASU Chairman; Owolabi Oyebamiji, Vice Chairman, SSUCOEN and Adekayode Obasanjo Adeniyi NASU Chairman in the institution, they eulogised Governor Adeleke for appointing an in-house person for the position, noting that truly, new era has begun in the education sector in the state.

The union said the appointment allayed the fear of members of staff that another foreigner might again be imposed to head the Bursary section of the College.

“The three unions in the College cannot overlook this kind gesture of yours at renewing our hopes of getting to the peak of our careers,” the statement reads.

“It is a departure from the experience of about ten years when foreigners have always been brought to take up the available Principal offices in spite the fact that there are capable hands within to man those offices.

“The joint staff Congress, therefore, is using this medium to show our appreciation to your Excellency, and the Council Chairman of the College, promise to continue our civil role in moving the College and the State forward while hoping for more appointments from within.

“We are also using this medium to further assure you of our total support of your administration in moving the State forward.”