'Oracle of Law,' Credibility Group mourns Prof Ben Nwabueze

The Credibility Group, a civil society organisation, has mourned the passing of Prof Ben Nwabueze, a constitutional lawyer and former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Born in 1931, in Atani, Anambra State, Prof Nwabueze died on Sunday evening at 94.

In a statement on Monday, Chief Goddy Uwazurike (Ide), President of the group, noted that, “it is with sadness that Credibility Group has learnt of the death of the great man , Prof Ben Nwabueze SAN. Yes , a great man by all ramifications! He was called the Oracle of Law by the great Rotimi Williams SAN of immortal memory.”

According to Uwazurike, “Prof Ben Nwabueze was a consummate law, a professor of law who insisted on doing a written examination for his LLD, a mentor of many , the first academic to be conferred with the Prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a Secretary General of Ohanaeze, a Minister (Secretary) of Education in Nigeria , a professor of law in a good number of countries.”

The senior lawyer further noted that it is worth mentioning that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lost three eminent chieftains recently, among whom he said, were Prof Joe Irukwu SAN, Chief George Uwechuo SAN yesterday and now Prof Ben Nwabueze SAN.

” Their memory will last forever,” the statement concluded.