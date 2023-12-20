Opposition Rivers lawmakers withdraw impeachment notice against Fubara

The 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, have withdrawn their impeachment notice against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule had convened at the House of Assembly quarters.

The notice of withdrawal was contained in a letter signed by the 27 members who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, and read out by their Speaker, Martins Amaewhule.

Amaewhule said this was in line with the conflict resolution intervention instituted by the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The oil-rich state has been embroiled in a crisis following a rift between Wike and his predecessor, Fubara.

As part of measures to resolve the rift, President Bola Tinubu met with the warring parties in consultation with the Former governor of the state, Dr Peter Odili.

However, it is understood that the Governor has objected to the terms of the truce, which many say is a booby trap.

Both the PDP national leadership and the elders of the state have also rejected the deal, dismissing Tinubu’s intervention as unconstitutional.