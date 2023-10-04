Ooni partners govt owned Chinese firm to create 50,000 jobs in Osun 

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Ooni Of Ife, Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has unveiled a Private Public Partnership Community Development plan to create 50,000 jobs for Nigerian youths.

The monarch noted that no government all over the the world can transform economy successfully without a productive public private partnership.

Ooni Ogunwusi who in company of the executive governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with a government owned chinese company at his Ile Oodua palace in Ile-Ife yesterday said the company will invest in Agriculture, Green Energy and explore the gold, lithium and other minerals resources in Ile-Ife and Osun at large.

He said the company, China Overseas Energy Development Technology Limited, will focus on the development of agriculture, mechanised farming, cocoa processing in large quantity, stating that solar energy, exploration of lithium, gold, liquidified natural gas and other major mineral resources would be part of their goals.

He added that the company is the biggest in Dubai, China, with branches in more than 50 countries and 200 cities all over the world.

The monarch promised that signing of the MoU will help Ile-Ife, Osun and Nigeria’s citizenry.

“The partnership we are signing today with China Overseas Technology Development Company Limited is going to give over 50,000 employment opportunities to Osun indigenes,” he said.

“These people would first invest in agriculture whereby they would set up a cocoa proceeding plant in Ife where they are going to have their agricultural hub.

“They will farm on over 20,000 hectares of land, generate green energy using solar which is starting from this palace. This palace will be powered by solar 100 % within the next 30 to 60 days when it’s already completed.”

According to the monarch, the future of Nigeria oil and gas lies in lithium, adding that soonest, oil and gas would go down and lithium would be the only assistance to power battery, electric cars and ceiling among others.

He added that partnership with the Chinese Company will be both Community and Public Private Partnership driven which in long run would help the economy at the community levels to be emancipated with an emphasis that the investment would be on a large scale both for Osun and the Federal Government.

He added that Chinese company is the best producer of Liquidified Natural Gas, (LNG) in the whole of China, while calling for the support of all and sundry.

“In Dubai alone, the Chinese Company have investment more than 10 billion dollars. In South Sudan right now, they are investing over 4 billion dollars. They are now ready to invest the double in Nigeria,” he said.

In the same vein, Gov Ademola Adeleke, who welcomed the foreign investors, lauded Ooni for his initiative to conceive the idea and bring it to reality.

Adeleke commended the Management of the Chinese company for yielding and agreeing to invest heavily in Ile-Ife and Osun at large.

In his remark, after signing the MoU, Mr Zhang Xiaolin, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, China Oversea Energy Development Ltd, congratulated Ooni on the celebration of Olojo 2023.

Xiaolin also applauded Ooni for partnering with their biggest company that set to invest in agriculture, green energy, mining among other mineral resources.

Currently investing 11 billion dollars in South Sudan, China Overseas Energy Development Technology Limited are the owners of the recently constructed DRAGON MART; the largest Chinese market in Dubai and the world which is a Mega Mall City to be replicated here in Nigeria.