Ooni of Ife to marry Temitope Adesegun as 6th wife Monday

Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, is set to marry Temitope Adesegun, as his 6th wife, today, Monday, October 24, 2022.

The announcement was made by the Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The monarch had on Thursday, October 20, 2022 married his fifth wife and founder of African Fashion Week, Ronke Ademiluyi who is the great-granddaughter of the 48th Ooni of Ife, Ajagun Ademiluyi.

Olafare said Ooni’s sixth wife-to-be, Adesegun, is a princess who hails from Ijebu land.

In the Facebook post, Olafare wrote, “Olori Temitope Adesegun Ogunwusi an Ijebu Princess cum Ile-Ife Queen.

“Tomorrow is the D-day.”

After his marriage to Naomi Silekunola failed in December 2021, the monarch has since married five women in less than two months. The queens are; Mariam Anako, who is now his wife, September 6, 2022; Elizabeth Akinmudai; Tobiloba Philips, October 9, 2022, Ashley Adegoke, October 14, 2022 and Ronke Ademiluyi, October 20, 2022.