Only the truth shall set us free, By Elliot Uko

When students of history of this land, begin to study the bizarre happenings of this particular era, they’ll simply marvel at the uncanny ability of the leaders of today to manipulate every situation and incongruity of the narrative they presented to the gullible citizens time and again.

Their incompatible tales are truly strange. Aided by the disturbing general amnesia, greed of the people and complicity of the elite, drama after drama is presented successfully with applause. The leaders know exactly what they want the public to hear and what truth they are hiding.

How long the writers of the screen play, the director of photography and the producers of the sad movie being presented to the public are willing to go on with their game, remains debatable.

That the truth remains hidden from public view whilst convenient tales are spinned from time to time, confirm the disappointing fact that the ability of the political leaders to whip everyone into line, truly helps them sustain their fables.

Fables that have not brought peace in 23 years. Fables that have paralysed the region every Monday for over a year now. Fables that are rehearsed, garnished and represented every now and then.

Fables that are far from the truth. Fables that are carefully orchestrated and packaged just to cover the ugly truth. Fables they force down the throat of the people through clerics, traditional rulers, politicians and opinion leaders, bent senior media practitioners and their foot soldiers via deployment of security votes.

Fables that are faraway from reality. After such meetings, false euphoria of hope is unleashed and the masses remain confused whilst the agitating youngsters are deceived.

The problem only deepens and another ugly phase unfolds. Sad.

The leaders consistently hide the fact that they refused to engage the agitators for years, deliberately waiting for when the situation degenerates dangerously into bloodletting.

They hide the fact that certain activists pleaded with them to engage the agitators before the agitation deteriorates but they refused.

They hide the fact that in June 2014, over eight years ago, all the leadership of the agitators were brought to the Igbo leaders of Thought meeting in Enugu, so our leaders would engage them and begin the inevitable process of dialouging with them before the situation spirals out of control, the agitators were snubbed and driven away from the meeting.

They hide the fact that the DG of the South East Governors Forum, now SSG to the state hosting the usual meetings, was dutifully informed immediately after the 2019 elections that the land may experience seismic crisis if the agitators were not immediately engaged. He promised activate dialogue with the agitators but failed to live up to his promise.

They hide the fact that the agitators were ready for dialogue and they refused to reach out to them. They have refused to share with the public the contents of the August 30th 2017 meeting where the leader of the agitation agreed to quieten the agitation for 12 months, if the leaders agreed to present to Aso villa his plea that Nigeria be restructured. Why are all these facts hidden from the public.

Who plotted the military invasion that destroyed the peace process? Why was it neccesary to truncate the second meeting that would have solidified the peace process on 15th of September 2017.

Why was the invasion of Afara ukwu in 14th September 2017, 24 hours to the concluding peace meeting neccesary? Why was it so important to proscribe the agitators 24 hours later and designate them terrorists 48 hours later?

How come there’s never been any genuine effort to truthfully engage the agitators since 1999? Why is it that only half-baked, haphazard, adhoc and unproductive measures that only backfire have been consistently applied?

Have these half-hearted measures brought resolution and closure? When will we apply genuine and sincere dialogue with the agitators? How long do we tread this unhelpful route of drama?

When do we get to face reality that only the truth will heal the land? Blackmailing truth bearers have never solved any crises all through history.

The earlier we sincerely address the root cause of the agitation by devolving power to the federating units and sincerely demanding for the grievances of the angry agitators and addressing them, the earlier we’ll get nearer to closure and resolution.

Drama designed only to fool the people, will not help.

Those who have ears, let them hear.

Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko is the founder of Igbo Youth Movement and secretary, Eastern Consultative Assembly