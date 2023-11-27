Osun state commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa has congratulated the state governor, Ademola Adeleke on the occasion of his one year at the helm of affairs in the state, describing him as a man dedicated to development of Osun.

This was contained in a release issued and personally signed by him, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday.

According to him, governor Adeleke’s performance in the last one year has justified his intention to birth a new Osun as enshrined in his cardinal programs.

He said the present administration has excelled in fast tracking series of developmental strides in the health sector, education and infrastructural development.

Olaoluwa eulogised Adeleke’s strides in catering for the wellbeing of the retirees and the serving workforce in the state, the stride he described as first of its kind in the history of the state.

“It is my believe that governor Adeleke will perform more than expectation of the people in the coming years, considering his performance in the last one year”

“To put the record straight, the level of development in Osun, especially in the rural communities are huge compared to what it was obtained before. I give kudos to his excellency for attaining such feat at the rural level”

” I congratulate the executive governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, the entire people of the state on the occasion of one year in office of our ever performing governor. I fervently pray for God’s guidance in peddling the canoe of the state to the greatest bank. Congratulations sir.”