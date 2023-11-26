One Year Anniversary: Senator Oyewumi Congratulates Gov Adeleke

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, and senator representing Osun West, Dr. Lere Oyewumi has described the first year of Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke at the helm of affairs as the best thing to happen to the state, considering the tremendous achievements recorded.

He said governor Adeleke has performed more than the expectations of the people who be-littled his administrative acumen before he became the governor of the state.

This was contained in a congrulatory message issued, personally signed by him, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo over the weekend.

The senate deputy minority leader commended governor Adeleke’s commitment to the progress and development of Osun State during his first year in office.

Highlighting the governor’s initiatives in healthcare, education, infrastructure, and youth empowerment, Senator Oyewumi noted that Adeleke’s tireless efforts to steer the state towards prosperity has yeilded positive results in the last one year of his administration.

Senator Oyewumi emphasized the significance of collaborative governance and unity in achieving sustainable growth, thereby reiterating his support for Governor Adeleke’s vision to build a better Osun State for all its citizens.

“As the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, I acknowledged the challenges faced by this administration, but I appluaded the resilience and determination displayed in tackling them head-on.”

He expressed optimism in the governor’s leadership and unwavering dedication to advancing the welfare of the people.

Oyewumi called for continued cooperation among stakeholders, urging all to rally round Governor Adeleke’s administration in its quest to elevate Osun State to greater heights.