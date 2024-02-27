One officer, 16 soldiers, face court martial in Plateau

A military officer and at least 16 soldiers are currently facing court martial in Plateau State for various offences ranging from armed robbery, murder to unlawful possession of arms and ammunition and selling same contrary to their operational mandate within the 3rd Amoured Division.

The inaugural sitting of the court martial took place at the 3rd Armoured Division, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, the Nigerian Army in Bassa Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Major Aminu Mairuwa, Acting Deputy Director of Legal Services 3 Division Nigerian Army, who spoke after the inauguration of the General Court Martial noted that the Nigerian military is an institution that believes in discipline and will continue to ensure the full application of its internal disciplinary mechanism.

He said the accused personnel were brought before the court martial to follow the necessary procedures premised on respect for the rule of law and ensuring that there is compliance with the principle of natural justice and the extant rules and procedures.

“The essence is to make sure that the military personnel always operate within the confines of our rules of engagement, code of conduct and respect to international best practices”, he stated

The President of the General Court Martial, Brigadier General Liafis Bello, who read the order of the Convening Officer and General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Maj. General Abdulsalam Abubakar, maintained that Nigerian Army as an institution thrives on discipline, regimentation and utmost professionalism.

He said unveiling the court martial in the Nigerian Army is a routine duty aimed at compliance with the dictates of the military justice system pointing out that the 3 Division Headquarters of the Nigerian Army had keyed into the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja which is “To Transform the Nigerian Army into a Well-trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a Joint Environment”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Judge Advocate, Major Nasir Abdullahi, stressed that the court was set up to enhance discipline and ensure that erring officers and soldiers are investigated and prosecuted within a reasonable time through the laid down rules, regulations and procedures.

He further stated that the General Court Martial is being convened to try some Nigerian Army personnel who are alleged to have committed various offences within the 3 Division Area of Responsibility.

“One of the aims of Court Martial is to achieve timely and quick dispensation of justice” he stated

Abdullahi charged the accused and their defense Counsels to avoid frivolous adjournments that may lead to unnecessary delay in dispensing justice.

Representative of the Plateau State Chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, Samson Gotom, stressed the need for fair hearing and expressed satisfaction with the composition of the Court.

He said the Nigerian Bar Association would support the Court to ensure a smooth trial and speedy dispensation of justice for the accused soldiers.

The President, Judge Advocate and other members sworn in pledged to administer justice according to the Armed Forces Act CAP 820 and the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria without partiality, favour or affection.

The Court adjourned further sitting to 6th March 2024, for commencement of trial.

