Connect with us

Nation

One killed as traders clash violently at Balogun Market, Lagos
Advertisement

Nation

Abia moves to reward cleanest community, warns against refuse burning

Nation

Osun at 34: Akinleye salutes founding fathers, hails Adeleke’s transformational leadership

Nation

Sex-tape scandal: Equatorial Guinea jails ex-anti-graft boss Baltasar Engonga for embezzlement

Nation

Osun NUP hails appointment of Alhaji Bayo Raji as SSA on pension matters

Nation

CVR: Osun pensioners urge massive participation

Headline Headlines Home Nation

Make maintenance mandatory for public, private structures — Fashola

Nation

Akinleye Hails Sheikh Adekilekun as Outstanding Leader at 80

Nation

‘I almost died in EFCC custody,’ Atiku’s in-law Haske alleges political persecution

Nation

Soldiers deployed after Abuja-Kaduna train derails, passengers scramble for safety

Nation

One killed as traders clash violently at Balogun Market, Lagos

Published

15 seconds ago

on

One killed as traders clash violently at Balogun Market, Lagos

Tension gripped the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island on Wednesday after a trader reportedly stabbed another to death during a dispute.

Viral videos circulating on social media show chaotic scenes from the incident, with one of the traders lying motionless on the ground after being attacked.

According to reports, the altercation started as a disagreement over money between two traders said to be acting as intermediaries. The argument quickly escalated, leading to one allegedly attacking the other with a knife, resulting in his death.

One of the videos shows the victim lying lifeless while a mob pounced on the suspected attacker, stripping him naked in an apparent attempt at jungle justice.

The timely arrival of police officers prevented the suspect from being lynched, as security operatives whisked him away in a patrol vehicle.

In the aftermath of the violence, shop owners hurriedly locked up their stalls as panic spread across the market.

As of press time, the Lagos State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (144) #UBA (175) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (380) Alex Otti (583) Aliko Dangote (108) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (189) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (953) Buhari (145) CBN (516) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (179) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (360) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (195) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (288) Olusegun Obasanjo (131) Osun State (142) PDP (178) Peter Obi (648) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (99) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement