One killed as traders clash violently at Balogun Market, Lagos

Tension gripped the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island on Wednesday after a trader reportedly stabbed another to death during a dispute.

Viral videos circulating on social media show chaotic scenes from the incident, with one of the traders lying motionless on the ground after being attacked.

According to reports, the altercation started as a disagreement over money between two traders said to be acting as intermediaries. The argument quickly escalated, leading to one allegedly attacking the other with a knife, resulting in his death.

One of the videos shows the victim lying lifeless while a mob pounced on the suspected attacker, stripping him naked in an apparent attempt at jungle justice.

The timely arrival of police officers prevented the suspect from being lynched, as security operatives whisked him away in a patrol vehicle.

In the aftermath of the violence, shop owners hurriedly locked up their stalls as panic spread across the market.

As of press time, the Lagos State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.