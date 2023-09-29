Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, has instructed his legal team to proceed with an appeal against Friday’s judgment of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of Delta State.

Omo-Agege maintained that the Tribunal failed to reckon with the fundamental flaws in the March 18, 2023 governorship election that mortally rendered the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner untenable.

Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has on Friday, struck out Omo-Agege’s petition for lacking merit.

The three-member tribunal headed by Justice C. H. Ahuchaogu, in it’s judgment, affirmed the return of Oborevwori as the winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

However, reacting immediately, Omo-Agege said he was appealing the judgment.

In a statement by Sunny Areh, his Media Adviser, Senator Omo-Agege said he respected the decision of the panel, but that it was flawed.

The former Senate President said: “It is a no-brainer that the Tribunal operated under a very challenging environment.

“It therefore ignored the unassailable evidence adduced to question the validity of lawful votes as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“I respect the decision of the Tribunal, but it is flawed. I have no doubt that these flaws which the Tribunal failed to address will be dispassionately evaluated at the Court of Appeal.

“I have, therefore, directed my legal team to immediately proceed to the Court of Appeal and continue with the fight to restore the sanctity of the people’s vote,” Senator Omo-Agege said.