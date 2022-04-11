Oluomo's boys attack tricycles riders at Fagba, environs

Adebayo Obajemu

Yesterday, there was a circulated text messages making the rounds of possible attack of tricycles riders by motor park boys loyal to Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, alias MC Oluomo, in an attempt to force them to be loyal to him instead of Alhaji Abiola Istijabah, who is said to be the authentic chairman of Tricycles Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria, Lagos chapter.

This afternoon, the rumours morphed into reality as boys loyal to Oluomo, who was recently appointed to head a committee in charge of parks in the state following his sack by NURTW, attacked tricycles riders around Iju Fagba, leading to stampede.

Many tricycles riders were injured in the attack.

Sources told Business Hallmark that Oluomo wanted to wipe off operation of tricycles in Lagos following his sack by the national headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers of (NURTW).

Sources further hinted that Alhaji Abiola Istijabah had earlier instructed TOOAN members not to fight back, saying no attempt should be made to rupture peace in the state.

Details later.