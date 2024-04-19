Connect with us

Politics

Okuama killings: Army releases detained Delta monarch
Advertisement

Politics

Tinubu not after Ganduje, APC says 

Politics

'N80.2bn Fraud': More trouble for Yahaya Bello as immigration places him on watchlist

Politics

Police arrest Rivers PDP chieftains loyal to Fubara at party's NEC meeting in Abuja

Politics

IGP withdraws all policemen attached to Yahaya Bello

Politics

Group storms PDP secretariat, demands Wike, Damagum's resignation

Politics

Attorney general asks Yahaya Bello to surrender to EFCC

Politics

VIDEO: Melaye, Ortom clash at PDP meeting over support for Tinubu

Politics

Ex-speaker of Kaduna assembly denies approving a $350m World Bank loan for El-Rufai

Politics

EFCC talks tough as Gov Ododo prevents arrest of Yahaya Bello

Politics

Okuama killings: Army releases detained Delta monarch

Published

3 hours ago

on

Okuama killings: Army releases detained Delta monarch

The Nigerian Army has released Clement Ikolo, a traditional ruler in Delta state, who was arrested over the murder of 17 soldiers in Okuama, community in Ughelli local government area of the state.

Chief Ikolo was one of the eight individuals declared wanted by the army over the killings.

He turned himself in to the police in Delta State last month. The police subsequently handed him to the army who flew him to Abuja where he had remained until his release.

News continues after this Advertisement

Ikolo was released on Friday during a briefing by Onyema Nwachukwu, director, army public relations, at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

More subsequently…

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *