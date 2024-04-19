The Nigerian Army has released Clement Ikolo, a traditional ruler in Delta state, who was arrested over the murder of 17 soldiers in Okuama, community in Ughelli local government area of the state.

Chief Ikolo was one of the eight individuals declared wanted by the army over the killings.

He turned himself in to the police in Delta State last month. The police subsequently handed him to the army who flew him to Abuja where he had remained until his release.

Ikolo was released on Friday during a briefing by Onyema Nwachukwu, director, army public relations, at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

More subsequently…

