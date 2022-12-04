Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, led a delegation of the party to a closed door meeting with Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria, in Abeokuta.

Also in the delegation were the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Council, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and a former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido.

The media aide to the former president made this known through a statement Saturday night as journalists were not informed about the meeting beforehand.

According to the statement, also at the meeting were a former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke, and a businessman, Oyewole Fasawe.

The statement quoted Mr Tambuwal as saying the team was in Abeokuta to pay respect to the former president, adding that they had “a very fruitful conversation with him.”

Mr Tambuwal added, “My message to Nigerians is that we should come out en masse when it is time in February to vote for a balanced ticket that reflects the characteristics of this country, that will provide leadership that will stabilise this country and revive our economy and foster more of national unity, and that is Atiku Abubakar and Governor Okowa.”