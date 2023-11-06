Okonjo-Iweala’s son marries girlfriend in Germany

Dr. Uzodinma Iweala, the first son of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general of the World Trade Organisation, has married his girlfriend, Lotte Elsa, in Heidelberg, Germany.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, his mother, among other guests, graced the event that took place on Sunday.

The WTO DG was videoed dancing to various Nigerian music with her new daughter-in-law, Elsa.

The groom’s aunt, Njide Udochi, shared videos from the wedding on her Facebook page on Sunday. She wrote, “As Nigerians and Ndigbo, there is no marriage unless we as a community celebrate our traditional marriage rites, Igba Nkwu Nwanyi. So, in Heidelberg, Germany, we married our wife.

“It takes a village, and Uzo and Lotte had their village there to honour and celebrate them… So grateful to all our extended family and friends who came from all over the world to honour our family and tradition today.

“Congratulations to the entire Iweala family and Ndi Umuda Isingwu. Congratulations to the Goos family of Heidelberg, Germany. To our newest couple, Uzodinma Iweala and Lotte Elsa. May you continue to find true happiness in each other. Love you both!”