OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s former finance minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has survived first round of voting for the World Trade Organization ( WTO) top job, as three candidates are forced out the race.

Okonjo-Iweala is one of the leading candidates in the race to be the next Director-General of the global trade organisation.

For not securing enough support in the first round of voting, Mexico’s Jesus Seade, Egypt’s Hamid Mamdouh, and Moldova’s Tudor Ulianovschi have dropped out of the race.

The WTO is looking to reduce the contestants to two final candidates in the coming weeks.

“Their expertise and high professional and personal qualities are highly valued and respected by all members,” WTO General Council Chairman, David Walker, said in a statement on Friday.

The second phase of consultations would begin on September 24 and run until October 6 after which the WTO would announce two final candidates