Okomu Oil declares N4.50 as interim dividend, grows PAT by 15.9% in Q3 2023

Okomu Oil Palm Plc has declared an interim dividend of N4.50 to its shareholders for the period ended 30, September 2023.

The Company reported a revenue of N60.647 billion for the 9 months period, up by 20.86% from N50.179 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 15.90% to N20.921 billion from N18.051 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N21.93.

At the share price of N236.8, the P/E ratio of Okomu stands at 10.80x with earnings yield of 9.26%.

Qualification date for the interim dividend is 16th November, 2023. The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 17th of November 2023.

On 20th November 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 16th November, 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.