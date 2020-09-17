OBINNA EZUGWU

Apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned alleged threat by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to impose a state of emergency in the Southeast if security forces were attacked again in the region.

The sociocultural group in a statement by its acting Secretary General and National Publicity Secretary, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, decried the threat as “provocative” and a glaring example of the reckless impunity of public officers.

Ohanaeze wondered why the chief of army staff never issued such threat to governors of the Northeast and Northwest where there is heightened insecurity, and where security agencies are routinely killed in their numbers, but Southeast where there is relative peace.

Ohanaeze wondered where Buratai got the power to issue such an open threat to the Southeast governors, noting that it was a manifestation of the vacuum in governance at the federal level.

“While Ohanaeze Ndigbo decries violence in any form in the states, it takes particular exception to an open threat and warning to South-East governors who by the country’s constitution are chief security officers of their states but are lame ducks in practice as all security commands come from Abuja,” the statement said.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo finds it particularly provocative for General Buratai to issue such a warning to governors of the South-East where relative peace prevails while he has not done the same in the North-Central, North-West and North-East which have become theatres of war and where army posts and bases have been subjected to incessant attacks by the Boko Haram, ISWA/ISIS, bandits and Fulani herdsmen, killing and maiming Nigerian soldiers.”