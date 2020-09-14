OBINNA EZUGWU

Ogun State government says it has granted 50 percent discount to investors on all land use and amenities charges.

The government said the grace will be enjoyed by all investors who show up for payment on or before end of September.

Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Mr Sunday Olakunle Somorin who announced the discount in a statement on Monday, said the government has put in place a mechanism that will make it convenient for investors to pay their land use & amenity charges, barring in mind the harsh economy affecting many countries, as a result of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

It added that with the overall economic development of the state in mind and the need to further strengthen the existing relationship with various industries domicile in the state, adding that the reduction was in good faith to ensure that the PPP agenda was built upon, as government alone cannot do the business of making the state a better place.

The statement further noted that tax payers who pay their Land Use and Amenities Charge between 1st and 31st of October, would be eligible to enjoy 25 percent discount, while payment made between November 1st to 30th, 2020, would attract 10 percent discount, assuring that those who had already paid before the government made the decision would get their credit.

Payment according to the statement has been simplified for the convenience of business owners through the use of payment codes via the online platform, which could either be done through the use of card, USSD and internet banking.

To pay using the online platform, Business owners are to visit http://pay http://luac.ogunstate.gov.ng, enter their bills payment code and the payers contact details, click on make payment button, select card, USSD or internet banking options to complete the payment.

The statement while adding that a payment receipt would be sent automatically by the REMITA platform, with a payment notification sent to the payer by the OGSG LUAC platform, added that on entering of the payers payment code, the discounted amount payable would on such bill would be calculated automatically and displayed.

Business owners are advised to visit any bank branch of their choice nationwide to make their payment.

It could be recalled that government had inaugurated the State Business Environment Council, to focus on sustainable reforms that would address challenges militating against Ease of Doing Business and limiting effective private sector participation of the State economy.